Ron Colone: Using technology to conquer fear

My gal has long been afraid of heights. Nothing unusual there; 5% of the population suffers from acrophobia, an extreme or irrational fear of heights. So, what did she do about it? She decided to go out and paint the exterior of our two-story house, including the uppermost spot, which required that she scale an extension ladder, and still stretch as far as her long arms could reach. By time she was done painting, all with a brush I might add, her fear of going up the ladder had lessened considerably, to the point where she said, “Next year, Christmas lights are going to be a piece of cake.”

For those who are similarly uncomfortable with elevation, the good news is you don’t have to go out and paint the house to become more comfortable with heights, because a new app has been developed that provides a virtual experience of standing on a platform at real locations around the world.

It starts out with the experience of standing on a platform one meter above the ground, and then once the person gets used to that, it gradually raises up to greater and greater heights.

After spending a total of four hours in seven training sessions spread out over a two-week period, “test subjects” were able to climb significantly higher in real life and with less trepidation than they were before using the app, and also higher and with less fear than people who didn’t go through the virtual training.

Using virtual reality to treat certain phobias is nothing new; what is new is that now it’s available (or soon it will be) as an app on your smartphone.