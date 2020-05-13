Ron Colone: Yes, all things truly do matter

I guess the big problem is people think, what does that have to do with me?
So what if there isn’t going to be any ice at the North Pole this summer, what does that have to do with me?
So what if there are huge garbage dumps of plastic in the ocean, what does that have to do with me and my family?
So what if some bird, insect or plant is becoming extinct, there’s plenty of birds, insects and plants, and how exactly do those things affect me, and my ability to pay my bills and put food on my table?
Now, if you want to talk about my job, the economy, the price of gas or violence in my neighborhood, OK, now we’re talking about something that matters.
But that is a short-sighted way of looking at things because each of the issues I referenced present fundamental threats to our existence, and without an actual life there’s no such thing as a job or the economy. So, these things matter, or they should to you, me and every one of us.
If the ice in the Arctic keeps melting, the hard, frozen ground underneath it is going to thaw out, and when that happens the largest repository of poisonous mercury on Earth will be released into the water and food supply. Not only that, but ancient microbes, including deadly viruses and bacteria that have been frozen in the ground for thousands of years will be released into the environment as plant, animal and human remains begin to thaw. Who’s to say that this current virus didn’t come to us from our ancestors — a sickness released by global warming.
As for the 10 million tons of plastic that enter the ocean each year, the problem there is that marine creatures eat it. Big creatures eat big pieces of plastic and small creatures eat small pieces. If the plastic doesn’t kill the creature right up front, the small creatures get eaten by progressively larger creatures, and the plastic accumulates in the food chain, ending up, eventually, in our restaurants, grocery stores and kitchens.
The problem is made even worse by the fact that plastic is like a magnet that attracts other pollutants, such as DDT and PCBs, toxic chemicals that were banned years ago because they posed such extreme health risks to humans.
Just because they were banned doesn’t mean they all immediately disappeared. It takes a while for those things to break down, and when they do, they end up in streams and rivers and eventually the ocean, where they bond with decomposing plastic, which gets eaten by fish, and finds its way to our plates and our stomachs.
Whether we’re aware of it or not, those birds, bees and bugs all play a role in our human food chain. Each are highly specific pollinators whose loss affects the reproduction and survival of other plants, including the ones that provide us with food, energy and the chemicals and ingredients for our medicines and vaccines.
Unfortunately, with rare exceptions, both of our major political parties and almost all of our corporations and business leaders treat these issues not so unlike the person who says so what, what does it have to do with me? They give lip-service, but treat environmental catastrophes as less important than what they call “the kitchen-table issues,” the concerns that confront “ordinary folks” on a daily basis, like food, rent, mortgage, tuition, vacations and health care.
Granted, these things are important, straightforward and easy to relate to, but focusing on them to the exclusion of the other serves to reinforce me-my-and-mine consciousness, instead of we, us and our. It promotes separation, division and isolation when what we really need and crave is connection to each other. which we gain through an awareness of our connectedness to all things.
So, that’s why and what it has to do with you, me, we, us!
Essential Ron Colone: A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
Iwas in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people ar…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…
If there’s one thing I learned from my undergraduate study of physics it’s that all measurements and descriptions depend on “the frame of reference”...
"I want to volunteer to visit homebound older people—to remind them that they are still vital and important and to make contact with these people who might be lonely."
"I don’t think Joe envisioned that his funeral would have been live-streamed to his family on the central coast of California, to Denver, to Chicago and other places around the country."
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com
