Ron Colone: Yes, all things truly do matter

Ron Colone: Yes, all things truly do matter

I guess the big problem is people think, what does that have to do with me?

So what if there isn’t going to be any ice at the North Pole this summer, what does that have to do with me?

So what if there are huge garbage dumps of plastic in the ocean, what does that have to do with me and my family?

So what if some bird, insect or plant is becoming extinct, there’s plenty of birds, insects and plants, and how exactly do those things affect me, and my ability to pay my bills and put food on my table?

Now, if you want to talk about my job, the economy, the price of gas or violence in my neighborhood, OK, now we’re talking about something that matters.

But that is a short-sighted way of looking at things because each of the issues I referenced present fundamental threats to our existence, and without an actual life there’s no such thing as a job or the economy. So, these things matter, or they should to you, me and every one of us.

If the ice in the Arctic keeps melting, the hard, frozen ground underneath it is going to thaw out, and when that happens the largest repository of poisonous mercury on Earth will be released into the water and food supply. Not only that, but ancient microbes, including deadly viruses and bacteria that have been frozen in the ground for thousands of years will be released into the environment as plant, animal and human remains begin to thaw. Who’s to say that this current virus didn’t come to us from our ancestors — a sickness released by global warming.

As for the 10 million tons of plastic that enter the ocean each year, the problem there is that marine creatures eat it. Big creatures eat big pieces of plastic and small creatures eat small pieces. If the plastic doesn’t kill the creature right up front, the small creatures get eaten by progressively larger creatures, and the plastic accumulates in the food chain, ending up, eventually, in our restaurants, grocery stores and kitchens.

The problem is made even worse by the fact that plastic is like a magnet that attracts other pollutants, such as DDT and PCBs, toxic chemicals that were banned years ago because they posed such extreme health risks to humans.

Just because they were banned doesn’t mean they all immediately disappeared. It takes a while for those things to break down, and when they do, they end up in streams and rivers and eventually the ocean, where they bond with decomposing plastic, which gets eaten by fish, and finds its way to our plates and our stomachs.

Whether we’re aware of it or not, those birds, bees and bugs all play a role in our human food chain. Each are highly specific pollinators whose loss affects the reproduction and survival of other plants, including the ones that provide us with food, energy and the chemicals and ingredients for our medicines and vaccines.

Unfortunately, with rare exceptions, both of our major political parties and almost all of our corporations and business leaders treat these issues not so unlike the person who says so what, what does it have to do with me? They give lip-service, but treat environmental catastrophes as less important than what they call “the kitchen-table issues,” the concerns that confront “ordinary folks” on a daily basis, like food, rent, mortgage, tuition, vacations and health care.

Granted, these things are important, straightforward and easy to relate to, but focusing on them to the exclusion of the other serves to reinforce me-my-and-mine consciousness, instead of we, us and our. It promotes separation, division and isolation when what we really need and crave is connection to each other. which we gain through an awareness of our connectedness to all things.

So, that’s why and what it has to do with you, me, we, us!

Ron Colone

RON COLONE

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

