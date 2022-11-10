The Honors Advanced Theatre Class at Santa Ynez High School began working on a project titled "Under Pressure" — an original play written, produced, and performed by students — at the beginning of the school year.
It first began as a series of interviews conducted about the various pressures high schoolers face, and became concerning with the number of interviews that were centered around accounts of harassment, sexism, racism, homophobia, and sexual abuse.
After editing the series of interviews and dividing them into categories within the play, the honors theatre class performed the play for the student body. The reaction was both heartbreaking and promising.
When the audience was asked if the stories in the play resonated with them, the majority of hands slowly rose.
Theatre teacher Jeffrey McKinnon explained, “I knew it would shock, but I had no sense going in, of how ubiquitous these experiences are within the teen culture … I think we've all been in denial. To know that this is going on to the extent that it seems to be is a real game-changer for me.”
What is promising about the students’ reactions to the play is that everyone seemed to agree on one thing: this play should be shared with more students.
One sophomore theatre student, who agreed with the rest of the class to continue on with the play, said, “What made me want to continue was the hope that it may have an impact on at least a few people. It would be amazing to actually see change, but it's also nice knowing that people know they are not alone.”
What impacted me the most as a student who is part of Under Pressure is the reaction we received from our audience.
Knowing that we can make other students feel heard is the most powerful aspect of this play. The fact that the stories in the play are real add to its effectiveness.
“The voices are authentic. They don't pull any punches, and as it's teens talking about their lives, unfiltered and unsweetened," he explained. "There is a credibility there that not only resonates with other teens, but also wakes up the adult listeners in the audience.”
There were doubts among the Honors Advanced Theatre Class about whether the stories within Under Pressure should be shared with the student body and administration.
To this point, Stephanie Pedersen, a junior, explained that as a performer, "you always have to be vulnerable just to get on stage in front of anyone, but it was more intense with this play.
"It took a lot of trust to share these stories — even among ourselves, and it took even more trust between us and the audience when we did it for a crowd.”
Fellow junior, Charley Hrehor, added, “When we first discussed turning our stories into a play for other people to see, I was nervous … However, as time went on, I realized how important it was for our words to be heard. I wanted other students to know that they’re not alone, and to feel less isolated in their struggles.”
The Honors Advanced Theatre Class plans to perform Under Pressure for the Santa Ynez High School PTSA and members of the public, on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Little Theatre.
The class agrees that this is the next step in spreading the message of the play.
As McKinnon puts it, “We are hearing the voices of the future, of our future teachers and future leaders.”
The Honors Advanced Theatre Class encourages you to come to hear those voices and take part in a historical conversation on the Santa Ynez Valley High School campus on Nov. 14.
Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.