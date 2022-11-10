The Honors Advanced Theatre Class at Santa Ynez High School began working on a project titled "Under Pressure" — an original play written, produced, and performed by students — at the beginning of the school year.

It first began as a series of interviews conducted about the various pressures high schoolers face, and became concerning with the number of interviews that were centered around accounts of harassment, sexism, racism, homophobia, and sexual abuse.

After editing the series of interviews and dividing them into categories within the play, the honors theatre class performed the play for the student body. The reaction was both heartbreaking and promising.

Elle Arvesen is a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.

