There’s only one way to show your wine-loving mate your true love; it’s by gifting them their favorite wines. While I love dark chocolate, like most women, my best gift would be a bottle of fine wine from one of our local artisan producers.
I adore so many of our Central Coast wineries, but I am unable to list the many choices here. But surely you know which wineries are your soulmate’s favorites, and you should make every effort to get it for them. Better yet, show your true commitment to your mate by taking your love to your favorite restaurant with said wine for the finest romantic treat.
Now that you only have a week left to get a reservation for a really good restaurant, you had better act fast. Last Tuesday, I was a guest on the Dave Congalton News Talk Radio KVEC in San Luis Obispo.
Over more than 10 years I have been a regular guest every other month with another restaurant reviewer on the show. We would share our latest finds in new eateries, and argue about which restaurants we thought were the best. She no longer writes a local column, but I’m quite happy that I can still do it.
I bring this up because I was sharing my latest tips on the air about new places to dine. I also called on several of my favorite chefs to find out what was new, and if they would be open on Valentine’s Day since it falls on a Monday this year.
I had a few surprises, I’ll start by mentioning one of my favorite restaurants on the Central Coast. It’s Ember in Arroyo Grande, which is expanding their wine cellar. They’ve added more French and Italian wines while keeping prices limited to a range of $50 to $60 each, according to chef Brian Collins. They also added a happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. with discounts on select foods and beverages, which will start when they reopen later in the week. They also take reservations now, which are easy to get and provide many options. You can get to it on their website, which I’ve provided below.
Although normally open on Sundays, they will be closed Sunday, Feb. 13. Ember will be open on Monday, Feb. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. and last reservations taken for 8 p.m. The Valentine’s Dinner will be a three-course meal, with many options, for $100 per guest.
For reservations, you will have to provide a credit card number and a cell phone number. They are already sold out from 5:30 p.m. on (as of this coverage). But you can still get a reservation at 4, or join a waitlist if you hope to get in later. Check out their webpage at emberwoodfire.com for more information and reservations.
If you haven’t tried the fine menu, all housemade at Ember, it’s time to give them a try. Then you’ll see why we restaurant critics are so smitten by their excellent cuisine.
Such epic meals were not always possible in my life. In my early 20s, my first job was at a cafe as second cook. It barely paid me above minimum wage (in those years cooks didn’t get a share of the tips). My husband made more money in the auto body business, but only enough to make ends meet.
There was no money for dining out or expensive gifts. But in those times, even the smallest effort made a huge difference. Simply buying a sweet treat for me was happily accepted. I know this era in our lives, who would have believed it, has made it very difficult financially for many people.
That said, why not buy your loved ones a special treat at a bakery, like Bob’s Well Bread in Los Alamos or his location in the quaint town of Ballard. I love Bob’s amazing levain bread since before he opened his first impressive bakery in Los Alamos.
But he goes well beyond a great loaf of French-style bread, his pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches and lunch specials are all of excellent quality. The holiday specials will be offered Friday, Feb. 11, through Monday, Feb. 14. Preorders are requested for specialty breads and pastries, but some specials will be available to walk-ins as long as the supply lasts.
I wouldn’t hesitate to preorder, but if you do you must prepay with a credit card. Also, remember this, the location where you placed the order is where you must pick it up. The treats offered are pretty amazing: Bob’s signature levin bread, ciabatta, heart-shaped strawberry pastries and heart-shaped linzer tarts, which range from $5 to $10.
Visit bobswellbread.com. You have until Thursday, Feb. 10, to preorder, but I wouldn’t wait that long to ensure I get the decadent treats I want. Same-day customers can use online ordering by visiting the above website, but be sure the select the location near you to save time in line.