I feel as if I’ve won top honors, the grand prize in a baking sweepstake after trying my hand at coming up with a snickerdoodle that would satisfy my daughter Wendy.
We’ve been at odds for several years, having opposing tastes on just what makes a good/great cookie.
I want mine to be short and crispy while she, on the other hand, wants soft and chewy.
My favorite cookie when growing up was “soft cream jumbles” and I am convinced it’s the forerunner of today’s snickerdoodles.
Long Wendy’s favorite, snickerdoodles have been my weapon of choice and I found for me, the perfect cookie … snickerdoodle sablés. Gave it a try, still didn’t score, so I moved on.
However, my last effort managed to hit the sweet spot for both her and her husband Robert.
While I can’t claim complete victory, I do have a sense of triumph … and, for me, that’s enough.
I have to admit the latest version I ran by Wendy and Robert were tasty, although no match for the sablés, they are absolutely edible.
However, I’m leaving it to you home bakers as this week it’s both recipes. See what you think.
By the way, depending on cookie size, both recipes make about three dozen and should be stored in an airtight container.
SOFT, CHEWY SNICKERDOODLES
1 cup salted butter (2 sticks)
1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
1-1/2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1-1/2 tablespoons cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets parchment paper. Using a stand mixer, whip one cup butter until creamy, scrape sides as needed. Add both sugars in increments, beat two minutes, taking time to scrape bowl bottom and sides between additions. Butter and sugar should be smooth, light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla, beat well, scraping sides and bottom, until smooth.
Mix baking soda, salt and cream of tartar with flour, and whisk to incorporate. Slowly add to butter mixture. Scrap bowl and continue beating until all flour streaks are gone. Do not over mix.
Mix cinnamon with sugar and set aside. Shape dough into one to two-inch balls, roll in cinnamon mixture and place on prepared baking sheet, about two inches apart. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until edges are barely set, centers still shiny and edges firm. Do not over bake. Leave on pan for at least three to five minutes before moving to cooling rack. While still warm, sprinkle with remaining cinnamon sugar mixture. Return to rack to cool completely.
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1 cup unsalted butter, softened
Combine sugar, cinnamon and fine salt and set aside. Using a stand mixer fitted with paddle, cream butter until creamy. Add one egg yolk and one teaspoon vanilla. Beat another minute. Add powdered sugar, flour and 1/3 cup cinnamon/sugar/salt mixture. Beat until smooth, about one minute, scraping sides of bowl as necessary.
With mixer on low, gradually add flour and beat until just combined. Do not over beat once flour is added.
Turn dough out onto lightly floured surface and knead just until it comes together. Divide dough in half, shape each half into seven inch long logs, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least four hours or up to two days.
To bake: preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment. Whisk second egg yolk with remaining vanilla until smooth, unwrap cookie rolls and slice into 1/2-inch rounds.
Brush one side with egg wash and dip into reserved cinnamon/sugar/salt mixture. Place on baking sheets, two inches apart and bake 18 to 22 minutes or until golden.
Cool five minutes, move to wire rack to cool completely.