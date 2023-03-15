 Skip to main content
THE WOODEN SPOON

St. Paddy's Day fruit scones ala Ellen | Elaine Revelle

wooden spoon

With St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow and the Valley decked out in greenery (thanks to our recent rains), this is the perfect week for an Irish treat.

Always on the lookout for new recipes, one of my Book Loft co-workers, Ellen Hall, shared her timely and delightful scone recipe.

I queried Ellen about the origin of her recipe. Admitting to a sweet tooth and a love of scones, she said “the recipe is one I have put together after trying many others.” Adding that she calls it a “work in progress.”

Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com.

