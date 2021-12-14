If your New Year’s Eve plan includes hosting a party, why not have a soup bar? Whip up a pot or two, provide an array of accoutrements and invite your guests to get creative.

Karen Lamberton revived her annual Christmas gift exchange after a year’s break. From delicious/malicious gag gifts to tantalizing bowls of her famed tortilla soup, it was a great night.

She willingly shared her recipe along with her typical, “Oh, it’s easy. I just throw it together and let it cook.” It is simple and her spin on this old favorite is a winner.

“A little of this, some of that and it’s ready,” she said, then gave me her recipe in a manner I like. With a couple exceptions, it’s to taste — my favorite amounts. Tailor it to yours and your guests' palates, and no one will go hungry.

Also on my list for New Year's Eve buffet soups is a somewhat spicy butternut squash that my son-in-law Robert Pearigen whipped up recently — another dish that can easily slip into your soup buffet. Thick slices of English muffin bread (Feb. 4 "Wooden Spoon" recipe by daughter Wendy) make the perfect accompaniment.

Finally, if planning a party with some bubbly, here’s a tip:

To open a tightly corked bottle of champagne or sparkling wine, this will make it easy. Remove the foil and wire, grasp the cork or plug it firmly with one hand and twist the bottle with the other. This method is easier and less messy than trying to twist and pull out a cork or forcing it out with your thumb. Celebratory toasts become more simple, and you'll look like a professional.

By the way, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy (and healthy) 2022. Both will be here before we know it.

Now, put on the soup pot, warm up your crockpot, sit back and enjoy your own party.

First, here’s Karen's soup recipe. As noted, the amounts are up to you; Karen's pot served just under 20 hungry guests with very little to spare. Appetizers, wine and dessert came from those attending, and the evening was full of food, friends and fun.

LAMBERTON TORTILLA SOUP

1 or 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts and thighs

1 or 2 onions, chopped

garlic to taste, minced

2 boxes (32 ounce) low salt chicken broth

1 can (10 ounce) Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies

juice of one large lime

cumin to taste

bouillon as needed

1 can (16 ounce) refried beans (vegetarian)

Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces, place in soup pot with onions, garlic, chicken broth and Rotel. Mix well and cook until chicken is tender. Taste and adjust seasoning with lime juice, bouillon and cumin. Add refried beans, stir to blend. Transfer to slow cooker for serving with any or all of the following: cilantro, tortilla chips (Karen served multicolored ones), grated Mexican mix cheese, chopped avocado, sour cream, minced raw onions, etc.

“I often make homemade corn muffins,” she said, and added with a chuckle, “but not this time.”

ROBERT’S BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

2 medium butternut squashes

2 tablespoons avocado oil

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14 ounce) light coconut milk

2 pinches salt and pepper

3 teaspoons curry powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 carton (32 ounce) vegetable broth

1 tablespoons maple syrup

Peel, de-seed and chunk squash. Using a large pot, sauté garlic and onions in oil. Cook until soft. Add squash along with half amounts of curry and cinnamon. Cook until squash softens. Mix, taste and add more seasonings if needed. Stir in half amounts of coconut milk, maple syrup and broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to simmer and cook 30 minutes.

Use immersion or regular blender to achieve desired consistency. Add more broth and coconut milk if needed for desired consistency. Garnish with dollop of sour cream, optional.

NOTE: Both soups can be made a day ahead, refrigerated and heated in a slow cooker.

