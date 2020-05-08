Terry White: Taking back control in the midst of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A lot has happened in a matter of weeks. California’s 40 million people have pulled together swiftly and are getting high marks for the sustained stay-at-home COVID-19 virus mitigation, credited with helping to end this pandemic.

Immediately protective masks were launched into production, many creatively homemade which we now wear strategically – and at distance queue – in our grocery shopping stores.

We are trying to implement the new social custom of not shaking hands and washing them more frequently. There have been these social and cultural changes briskly rolled out one after another.

How are we doing with all of this emotionally?

California pays $3.30 per coronavirus mask under quiet deal with Chinese company Advisers to California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to pay Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD $3.30 for each mask the company made under a coronavirus response contract totaling almost $1 billion, according to an invoice obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

For the best protective mental health, our approach should be to continue implementing what we know works best.

Experts tell us that despite these uncertain times we are facing, we should capitalize on what we are in control of.

Here are some ways we can reframe the circumstances and start to take back control of our lives: