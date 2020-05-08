Terry White: Taking back control in the midst of COVID-19
Ask Your Valley Therapist

Terry White: Taking back control in the midst of COVID-19

Terry White MFT Mug shot

 

 Contributed Photo

A lot has happened in a matter of weeks. California’s 40 million people have pulled together swiftly and are getting high marks for the sustained stay-at-home COVID-19 virus mitigation, credited with helping to end this pandemic.

Immediately protective masks were launched into production, many creatively homemade which we now wear strategically – and at distance queue – in our grocery shopping stores.

We are trying to implement the new social custom of not shaking hands and washing them more frequently. There have been these social and cultural changes briskly rolled out one after another.

How are we doing with all of this emotionally?

For the best protective mental health, our approach should be to continue implementing what we know works best.

Experts tell us that despite these uncertain times we are facing, we should capitalize on what we are in control of. 

Here are some ways we can reframe the circumstances and start to take back control of our lives:

  • Family: Capitalize on the opportunity to enhance interactions between children/family by scheduling your family’s favorite meals. Have older children plan and prepare one dinner each week. Assign other tasks that will help them feel part of the plan and make valuable contributions to the family. 
  • Socializing: Schedule virtual social dates for adults on Zoom or house party and play dates for the kids. Reaching out and connecting is so important at these times for both adults and children. 
  • Health: Structure meals and sleeping patterns. Evidence suggests being less-physically active, adopting irregular sleeping patterns, having less-favorable diets and too much screen time, diminishes well-being and good health. Exercise one hour a day, possibly two thirty-minute sessions. The Debbie Allen Dance Academy founder is posting classes; Monterey Bay Aquarium offers Pacific Jellyfish guided morning meditations; Deepak Chopra’s offers a 21-day meditation sequence; and there are countless YouTube videos on origami, puzzles, audio books, “Legends of Learning” math and science classroom games.

Children look to their parents and mentors for the way they react and express their emotions about the situation at hand. We can understand our children’s readiness to understand by the questions they ask. It is very helpful to regularly make this time possible for it, and keep language simple. When we talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming.

Fundamental to us as social beings, is that we do best when we are not alone. Please remember to stop and breath, and also to reach out to others.

Stay safe, stay home, stay strong.

Terry White  L.M.F.T, Family Therapist, approaching three decades in practice as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo CCED Clinic co-founder, clinical director and psychotherapist, is a family therapist based in the Santa Ynez Valley. He can be reached at terrypsychotherapy@gmail.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dear Abby: Weight loss frees woman from mind-numbing drugs
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Weight loss frees woman from mind-numbing drugs

DEAR ABBY: I had weight-loss surgery a year ago. I'm now off all medications (high blood pressure, antidepressants, etc.) and take only one multivitamin daily. I feel like I'm 25 again. However, I have also changed mentally. After many years of being a zombie on antidepressants, I feel like I have finally "awakened."

Dear Abby: Dinner parties dominated by woman's nonstop talking
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Dinner parties dominated by woman's nonstop talking

DEAR ABBY: I am part of a couples group that gets together on a regular basis for dinner. The problem is one of the women takes over the conversation, and it becomes her monologue. She just won't stop! She goes into minute detail about every aspect of her life for the last couple of weeks (or months or years!) and the lives of her family, friends, friends of family and friends of friends. These are people we don't know and don't care about!

Dear Abby: Bride chooses not to walk down isle with dad
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Bride chooses not to walk down isle with dad

DEAR ABBY: For some reason, my father hates my fiance to the point where, when I stayed with my fiance for one day, Dad wouldn't allow me to come home. Dad said many nasty things after eventually letting me back home, but among the more hurtful ones were that he hoped my fiance would abuse me, and that I shouldn't be allowed to get married. He doesn't remember saying them, but I remember them well.

Dear Abby: Feud between brothers is spilling over to parents
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Feud between brothers is spilling over to parents

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have two sons in their late 30s. We always thought they got along well and loved each other. Over the past year, they are no longer speaking with each other because of hard feelings over current situations. They live in the same neighborhood.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News