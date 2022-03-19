Sometimes, it seems there’s no end to last-minute cancellations of great wine events that we wine lovers always love to attend.
This year, even the Santa Barbara Vintners Association canceled the 2022 spring wine-tasting festival. But all is not lost this spring, thank goodness. The SLO Coast Wine Classic will take place on April 2 at the Pismo Beach Dinosaur Caves Park.
It’s their first wine-tasting event in over two years. They are promising a one-of-a-kind event, held oceanside, with two wine-tasting seminars, a sparkling wine reception, a three-course catered winemakers’ lunch, and a premier wine and lifestyle auction. They plan to also highlight sustainable farming to preserve the coastal vineyards and wine for generations by their member wineries.
Both of the wine seminars will feature six wines to taste from SLO Coast wine producers, and will be moderated by wine writer Matt Kettmann, a senior editor for Wine Enthusiast magazine, who is based in Santa Barbara.
The sparkling wine reception will be hosted by Laetitia Vineyards and Winery along with several surprises from other sparkling wine producers within the SLO Coast wine regions of Arroyo Grande, Avila Valley and Edna Valley appellations. The three-course luncheon will be prepared by chef Jeffrey Scott, who was formerly the chef for the Playboy mansion in Southern California.
There is one major factor that changed: You can no longer purchase tastings and seminars individually. And, there will be no more walk-around wine tastings, to comply with social distancing regulations. The new price is $240 per person, all inclusive, which must be purchased online in advance.
You can also reserve a table for six for $1,440 (that’s still $240 per person). They suggest that you specify each attendee’s meal preference. When ordering tickets, you can save payment details for bidding in the live auction. They will also be raffling large format bottles from their member wineries. Another important note: You must register before or on April 1.
It all takes place in one day, on Saturday, April 2, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. I strongly advise you to find a fine restaurant nearby for an early dinner so you can return home safely. Or better yet, have a designated driver to take you home. There are many good choices for dining in Pismo Beach and Shell Beach. If you have questions about the event, contact Kathleen Naughton at slocoast.com or call 805-550-2506. You can also call your favorite participating winery among the SLO Coast members.
The latest news about their new appellation has the Vintners Association and all of its members celebrating. The San Luis Obispo Coast or SLO Coast AVA encompasses 408,585 acres with 3,942 acres planted with wine grape vineyards. I spoke with winemaker Mike Sinor, owner of Sinor-LaVallee tasting room in Avila Beach, and he invites all wine lovers to attend this great day in wine country (with advance reservations made online): “Come join this celebration party with the winemakers over the new SLO Coast AVA. This will become an annual event that will keep going on!”
Brick Barn in Buellton just keeps on getting better! They already added live music on Fridays, absolutely free. But they upped the ante by adding food trucks on Fridays, from 2 until 6 p.m. (often on Saturdays, too). You can order what you want to eat and pay the truck chef directly. Sweet.
To learn if your favorite food truck is serving, check out their events calendar for details about the performing musician and the food truck. You can get to it on brickbarnwineestate.com or by calling 805-686-1208. Don’t forget, they have free live music on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Hours differ, so do look at the events calendar so you don’t miss out.
If you miss regularly visiting the tasting rooms as much as I do, let the wineries bring the wine tasting to you. Another favorite “geeky” and very wise winemaker, Larry Schaffer at Tercero in Los Olivos, has brought back his Zoom tastings, which will begin on April 20 at 6 p.m.
You simply order your desired sizes, 2-ounce, 4-ounce or full bottle, with a 25% discount, and your tasting will be shipped to you. Then, you can join them all live, or watch the recording at a more convenient time while you taste the samples. Do visit the webpage for details at tercerowines.com.
Larry Schaffer explained his motives behind offering Zoom tastings again: “It’s been too long. I really enjoyed doing Zoom tastings last year with all of you. They gave me a chance to be ‘geeky and educational,’ things I adore doing as often as possible. Once again, there is a place for these types of tastings. And I have lots of new wines and old favorites to share with all of you!”