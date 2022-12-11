Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

’Tis the season to … adjust.

Every year at this time “handling the holidays” becomes a common theme in my Dementia Caregivers’ support groups.

It's a wonderful time to gather and celebrate with family and friends, to travel, and/or engage in traditions and activities that have brought us joy in years past. Yet in all its joy and cheer, it can also be a time of financial pressures, time and task overloads, and nostalgic feelings of times past, challenging presents, and fearful futures — especially as we are caring for a loved one with dementia.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

