I’m working on a film project, and to help illustrate a point I’m trying to make, I searched the stockphotos library for an image that might show someone having a strong emotional reaction to music, or more specifically, from listening to music.
I was hoping to find something that might approximate the sort of religious experience I have each time I hear Santana’s "Samba Pa Ti."
I typed the phrase “people listening to music” into the search bar, and also a few variations, such as “people loving music,” “people appreciating music,” and “people having a strong emotional reaction to music.”
A page came up with 64 images, all of which depicted a person, alone without other people, listening through either headphones or earphones; headphones being the larger type that covers your whole ear, and earphones being the smaller “plug” that goes in the ear.
At the bottom of the page, beneath the 64 photographs, it indicated that I was viewing “Page One” of a thousand such pages.
I scrolled through 13 more pages, each with 64 photos on it, before I came across even one picture of someone not wearing headphones. It showed a crowd of frenzied fans at a music festival, pictured from behind, with their hands raised in the air. I skipped forward to page 20, and then 30, 40, 50 and so forth — each one was filled with more people wearing headphones or earphones.
Not only were all the people shown in the photos equipped with electronic devices, but almost all of them had big sunshiney smiles on their faces, or if not that then they were whooping it up and partying down or relaxing calmly in an easy chair, as if part of some sort of stress-reduction exercise — not at all the kind of emotionally-moving picture I was looking for.
I found myself getting angry: first that I couldn’t find what I was looking for; that everyone was so immersed in technology, that the photos were so obvious, and that the photographers so obviously missed out on the spiritual element.
I stepped away from the screen and began to reflect on what it was about these photos that so disturbed me. It wasn’t that people were listening to music through headphones because it’s hard to beat a good set of phones for a great music-listening experience — though unfortunately, most of us don’t own a good set of phones, and most of the music we hear these days comes in the form of badly compressed digital files heard through small, crappy speakers that can hinder the soul-stirring experience.
Besides, I much prefer people listening through head-and-earphones to having loud music blasting forth from cars and motorcycles driving down the street.
As for the smiling people, what could possibly be wrong with pictures of happiness? (Though, the pictures I saw looked more like imitation happiness; feigned, artificial, antiseptic; probably because most of us, including the models, are not good actors.)
Then, I recalled an incident from five or six years ago that took place in the city, when my daughter was either just finishing high school or just starting college. I complained to her that I used to be able to walk down the city street and ask people for directions, but “now,” everyone has earphones in and can’t even hear you talking to them.
She said, “that’s why they wear earphones; so they don’t have to talk to people.”
That was the connection — the earphones, the isolation, the closing off and closing in on ourselves, and the putting up of walls that keep us apart.
I realized, it wasn’t the earphones or the superficiality of the photos that annoyed me, nor was it even the acknowledgment that the world has changed, but rather, the fact that we so willingly, blindly, and lazily open the door to technologies and behaviors that suppress and inhibit heartful human connection.
With the need to still fill the hole in my film, I’ve resolved to go take my own photo, and to turn to music and people that reverberate with heart vibration.