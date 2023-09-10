Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

In ’68, I made my first trip across the United States, driving with my parents and my sister in our Mercury Marquis Brougham from Detroit to Phoenix. For all but 430 of those 2,000 one-way miles, we traveled the legendary Route 66.

Steinbeck dubbed it “The Mother path” or “the road of flight” in The Grapes of Wrath, (which explains the “unarmed road of flight” reference in Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom”). It was called, or more like promoted as, “the Main Street of America,” in the gas, food, and rest stops — and curio shops, but on the road signs, especially through that middle bit of Missouri, Oklahoma, and the Texas Panhandle, it was called “the Will Rogers Highway.”

My dad just called it Route 66, but he imparted all the wonder, thrill and adventure of that road of which he had traveled frequently and extensively 25 years earlier, in the time between World War II and having kids, when he would go from town-to- town and city-to- city waterproofing the roofs of high-rise buildings.

