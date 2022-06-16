You may recall the case of Martin Shkreli, that disgusting kid (I call him “kid” because he’s 24 years my junior) who, at the age of 32, after leaving his job as a hedge fund manager and obtaining the exclusive rights to make and sell a lifesaving drug that had been on the market for more than 60 years, decided — in his capacity as CEO of the pharmaceutical company he founded, to jack up the price from (what had been) $13.50 to a whopping $750 per pill — a 5,400% increase!
He defended his actions by calling it “capitalism at work,” and saying, "What’s the difference? The insurance companies are going to pay for it anyway."
Of course, we know that for the insurance companies, hospitals and pharmacies, to maintain or increase their profit margins, they’re going to pass along those higher costs to the consumer and to companies that offer health insurance to their employees in the form of premiums, co-pays, prescription costs, etc.
So, ultimately, all of us pay for one person’s greed.
Eventually, Shkreli was convicted and sent to jail for seven years on charges of securities exchange fraud related to funds he managed before starting the pharmaceutical company. He was ordered to pay back $65 million in profits, barred from working in the pharmaceutical industry, and his company was sued in federal court for illegally creating a web of anticompetitive restrictions.
The fact that I reference this one man and this one case, knowing that many who read these words will immediately recall who I’m talking about, suggests that, I, and likely, “we,” regard it as an isolated incident and a noteworthy exception. Unfortunately, I’ve come to the conclusion that it is neither rare nor exceptional.
We sit here debating the causes and reasons for our economic woes. Some blame it on the administration; some say it’s a consequence of the war in Ukraine, or supply chain issues, or the global markets, or workforce shortages, or the lingering effects of the pandemic, and some say it’s a characteristic feature of our political-economic system. But if you ask me, the root cause and the underlying reason for these inflationary conditions is greed.
When you have the CEOs of the top 300 U.S. companies making, on average, 700 times the median salary of their employees, you have a system that is seriously flawed, skewed in a direction that benefits “the few” to the detriment of “the many.”
When you have board members choosing to respond to global supply shortages and health and safety concerns and labor shortages — not by increasing production, or implementing testing procedures, or upgrading equipment, or investing in research and development, or even raising workers’ pay, but by spending billions (and billions) of dollars to buy back shares of their company stock so as increase profits for their investors, then, yeah, you’re going to have high prices at the gas pump and empty shelves at the supermarket and canned baby formula going for $50 (and even as much as $1,000) per can.
Our problems are not theoretical. Taxes, interest rates, government subsidies, stimulus packages, the labor market, supply and demand, costs and wages, rents and the real estate market, regulations, spending — on health, safety, education and defense, and media hysteria — all play a role in the state of the economy. But a deeper and more foundational reason for these distressing circumstances resides in the hearts and minds of men and women. It’s called greed.
Until the interest and welfare of others and our personal and planetary health and well-being become driving forces on par with the selfish desire for more (and more) material wealth, a life of ease and the need for excess, we will continue on this road to ruin.
On the bright side, even a single match can light a darkened cave, and with each added flame the light grows greater in a manner that exceeds the sum of the parts.
Each bit of personal transformation, each small step toward benevolence adds to the momentum of constructive creativity, slows the rate of degradation and downfall, and buys us more time — to experience all that we may encounter along the incredible journey that is life and living!