Ever since railroads started crisscrossing this country, long before we started ordering from the Sears & Roebuck catalog, we have known the importance and preached the virtues of “buying local.”

We’ve known that if we spend money at stores and businesses that are owned by and employ people who live in the community, then that money will stay in the community, and get spent at other local stores and markets and restaurants and salons, and frame shops and barbershops and repair shops, and on goods and services of all sorts. It will get pledged and donated at the local fundraisers for the schools and hospitals and churches and service organizations, arts organizations, sports leagues and the community projects — many of the places we rely on and that rely on us.

Buying local connects us with the people in our community. It promotes friendly social interaction and relationships with neighbors and friends and people who might become friends. It conserves energy and resources, and cuts down on waste and pollution.

Yet, too often, we shun these benefits in favor of the convenience, selection and apparent cost savings that come with buying online. (I say apparent savings because there are social, spiritual and ecological costs to the community, and material consequences affecting local jobs, wages and tax dollars.)

I first became aware of the call to buy local, or rather buy American, in the 1970s, when my father, who worked in a Detroit auto plant for 40 years, started complaining about all the foreign cars on the road. He was mad that people didn’t show greater respect, gratitude and loyalty to the Big Three (or, at the time, Big Four) automakers for keeping food on the table and roofs over the heads of so many Americans. He was mad at our government for allowing the Japanese automakers to sell their cars here, for cheap, while we couldn’t sell ours there. He should’ve also been mad at his employer and the other Detroit automakers who, in my view, turned their backs on the American people before the American people turned their backs on them. In building factories and sending jobs to countries where the cost of labor was next to nothing, they showed that their true loyalty was to greater corporate profits, not the welfare of our people, towns and cities.

But, if we’re expecting corporations to settle for a little less in consideration of the greater good and consumers to pay a little more by shopping local, then the local merchants and businesses have to do their part, too. People in the community want to shop local but not if the price isn’t at least in the ballpark of being competitive. We’re willing to sacrifice a few bucks for the benefit of the community but not to the point where it harms or debilitates us personally.

I’m not supposing we’re suddenly going to stop ordering online or buying from national chain stores, but I am urging us to buy local when we can, for just a small shift in our buying habits can go a long way in benefiting our communities.

Which brings me to the impetus for this column: I heard on the news that because of uncertainties related to the supply chain disruptions, more people are going to do their holiday shopping in local stores so as to make sure that they have a gift to bring to the party or put under the tree.

It’s like I said at the beginning, we know what’s right, and if we don’t do it on our own accord, the universe is likely to do it for us.

How much things really cost | Ron Colone I usually disregard it when I hear people complaining about the high cost of gasoline because I know that the number posted at the pump does not reflect the true cost anyway.