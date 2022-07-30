I’ve often heard people complain about the wine industry, the type of people that don’t know much about the business. They lament the wineries are using up all of our precious water. They aren’t, however, as grapevines don’t require as much water as fruit, citrus and flowers.
Some complain about the large events that go on year-round, while most events like weddings are making a couple’s dream come true. And then there are the large events that are held for charities, raising generous amounts that would normally not be available to the fields of medicine, mental health, education and the arts.
That’s why I always promote their events, to show them the respect they deserve for their contributions to their community and beyond.
A recent event I promoted in May for Alma Rosa in the Sta. Rita Hills appellation was titled, ”Peace of Mind, 10,000 steps in the right direction.” The funds raised were amazing, and will make such a difference for those who live with mental health issues.
A very personal thank you note sent to the people who joined the event, from the new owners of Alma Rosa, Bob and Barb Zorich, Debra Eagle, and the entire winery team:
“We would like to send a special thank you to each and every one of you who made our mental health fundraiser possible this past Saturday (July 23, 2022). It was a beautiful day and whether you joined us on the vineyard walk or made a donation, we could not have had such a successful event without your time and generosity.
"In total, we raised $176,000 for mental health services and research benefiting both ‘One Mind’ and the ‘Mental Wellness Center.’ We hope to see all of your smiling faces again next year supporting these two wonderful organizations.
"We would also like to thank Brandon Staglin, president of One Mind, and AnnMarie, director of Mental Wellness Center for their dedication to improving the lives of people living with mental health issues.”
If you haven’t yet discovered the new Alma Rosa tasting room in Solvang at 1623 Mission Drive, I highly recommend you visit to taste their fine array of wines. You can learn more at almarosawinery.com or by calling 805-691-9395.
The winery was founded by Santa Barbara County pioneer Richard Sanford. Although he sold it to the Zorichs, he remains as one of their spokespersons and winemaking mentor.
Looking for some outdoor summer fun, I have an ideal solution! The Hitching Post tasting room in Buellton just announced Sunday Summer Sets, which take place every Sunday in August, beginning on Aug. 7. Two-hour performances by local artists will be offered from 2 until 4 p.m., only on Sundays.
But this situation is ideal since you’ll have the great wines to choose from produced by chef Frank Ostini and his partner Gray Hartley. They will also offer a 10% discount on all bottle sales during Sunday Summer Sets.
Plus, you get Chef Frank’s delicious menu of lunch and snacks available during operating hours on the patio behind or in the tasting room. I have found his prices to be very fair considering the quality and generous portions of the foods.
I love the chef’s ribs and cheeseburgers, and my husband, Dan, is crazy about the portobello burger. I took a bite of it and I was impressed by how good it tasted. I wasn’t sure I’d like it. That casual menu is just when you’re enjoying lunch or snacks on the patio or in the tasting room. We have both been longtime fans of Chef Frank’s steak dinners at Hitching Post 2, next door to the tasting room.
Frank and Gray have been partners and winemakers since 1979. They have long been among the locals’ favorite wines. Yet it was the movie “Sideways” that earned them much broader acclaim among wine lovers nationwide.
The wines are handcrafted and each sip speaks of the high quality of Santa Barbara County wines. They currently produce 17,000 cases of wine including 10 pinot noirs, rose, syrah, chardonnay, chenin blanc, riesling and a merlot-based blend.
You are encouraged to bring along your music-loving dog as long as it is well behaved and on a leash. Upcoming artists for Sunday Summer Sets include: Gary and Caleb Criscione, Jacob Cole, Arwen Lewis, and Melissa Johnson and Eric Trigueiro of Skunkpuppy.
I must say, it’s hard to find better entertainment on all fronts than this. Whenever I’m in the area, I always make sure one of our meals is at the Hitching Post tasting room or the restaurant. The Sunday Summer Sets series makes it even more appealing!