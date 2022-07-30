I’ve often heard people complain about the wine industry, the type of people that don’t know much about the business. They lament the wineries are using up all of our precious water. They aren’t, however, as grapevines don’t require as much water as fruit, citrus and flowers.

Some complain about the large events that go on year-round, while most events like weddings are making a couple’s dream come true. And then there are the large events that are held for charities, raising generous amounts that would normally not be available to the fields of medicine, mental health, education and the arts.

That’s why I always promote their events, to show them the respect they deserve for their contributions to their community and beyond.

Reach Kathy at kathymhardesty@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0