The air conditioner’s not working in my car, and so far, they can’t find out what the problem is. So I’ve been driving around, in this summer heat, with the windows down.
It’s been a long time since I’ve done that, not because I don’t like the wind messing up my hair or anything like that, but because of the noise. Often when I’m in the car, I’m on the phone and it’s hard to hear when the windows are down.
Today I was coming back from the grocery store and I pressed the buttons to lower the two front windows and suddenly, I was transported back to my youth, and to my first car — a 1968 Mustang.
By the time I got the car, it was seven years old, and held together by Bondo, having been rusted out in the Michigan winters. My folks got it for me because with year-round football, basketball, and baseball practices, it wasn’t going to work for me to ride the school bus or for them to come pick me up (thank God).
The air conditioner in that car didn’t work either, nor did the heater or the defrost, which was challenging driving to school on those cold winter mornings.
It was common in those days for high school kids to mockingly brag about their car having “460 a/c,” meaning four windows down, driving 60 miles an hour.
I’m finding that driving with the windows down in my 21st-century hybrid SUV is a simple and effective way to reach through time and grab hold of the remnants of childhood. Looking in the rear-view mirror and seeing what hair I have left blowing all over the place, reminds me of driving out to the lake or to a basketball scrimmage in the next town with my teenage buddies. It evokes feelings of being carefree and adventurous.
I think one of the things that happens as we gain in years and experience, is that good sense takes over and we become less adventurous. We put ourselves in fewer unsafe, uncomfortable and volatile situations. On one hand, we can chalk it up to wisdom and the benefit of experience, but on the other hand, the desire for safety, comfort and predictability can be a sign of stagnation and old age.
I’m not one of those guys who longs for the good old days. I want the good new days with my good old friends, and some new ones, too. I want to grow older without growing old. I want, not just life, but the adventure ... to continue.
Ever since I broke my foot and have been hobbling around in a protective boot, contemporaries of mine, and even friends who are younger, want to talk about what a bummer it is getting old and how injuries happen more often now and that we’re not as young as we used to be. I usually respond by saying, 'no, but I plan on being younger tomorrow' — (again drawing on Dylan for philosophical proverbs).
It's not that I long for the days or the ways of youth, though at times I do hanker to be away and apart from the culture of computers where phones — not people — are smart, where intelligence is artificial, and reality is virtual; where the quality of content is judged by the quantity of likes; where communication and connection are digital technologies; where tech giants are rock stars, and pop stars are massive corporations; where billionaires behave like spoiled Medieval princes building their towers higher and higher — only instead of towers, they build rockets and compete to see who can blast the most junk into space, cluttering our skies with thousands upon thousands of satellites.
So, in that sense, yes, maybe I do crave a world that is a bit more primitive, organic, tactile, personal, playful, mysterious, rustling and swaying, natural and alive. But then I remember, it’s there, here, still. Sometimes all you gotta do is roll down the window and let it in.