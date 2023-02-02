Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

In his song, “Subterranean Homesick Blues" — which Arlo Guthrie once called the first rap song — Bob Dylan sang, “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows,” but while we may not need a meteorologist, we do, evidently, need a large rodent to tell us whether the seasons are about to change or whether we’re in for six more weeks of winter.

It seems like such a random holiday. Good as maybe a social studies project for young kids at school or a marketing theme for stores or businesses, but beyond that, it’s pretty much just a gag holiday.

If we trace it back, we find the roots of Groundhog Day in an ancient Celtic Festival called Imbolc, which marks the halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. Also sometimes called Oimel, it was one of the four cross-quarter dates between the solstices and the equinoxes (along with Samhain (pronounced saa-wn) Beltaine and Lughnasa, celebrating the seasonal turning points that served as important points of reference in their marking of time.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

