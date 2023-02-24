Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

RON COLONE

I had this idea to start keeping a stress journal, and if these first few weeks are any indication, then it looks like most of the entries that would make it into my little notebook are, and will likely continue to be, technology related, which raises the question — what even is technology?

In my case, I’m mostly talking about “the computer” (which already sounds like old person's language), and the various things I use it for.

Like, for instance, my website, which I use to advertise our programs and sell tickets to our events, and share our creative content that ends up costing time and attention, brainpower and strain on my nervous system to fend off cyberattacks.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0