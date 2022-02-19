So many wine regions have to work many years to get the recognition they deserve, and it was no different for Santa Barbara County.
I remember when the vintners association brought their winemakers to San Francisco for a trade tasting event in the early 1990s, and the team at Wine Spectator magazine was invited to attend. I was the assistant to the tasting coordinator and we both went along with a few pals from work. I remember being impressed by the friendly winemakers and vintners who attended to pour their beautifully crafted wines for us. It was after that visit that I began to attend some of the biannual tasting events in spring and fall.
Over the past decade, critics like the ones I worked for did start showing our fine Santa Barbara County regions due respect. The latest news is that the Wine Star Awards named Santa Barbara County their 2021 wine region of the year.
The event directors (which I never heard of before now) produced a video that featured many winemakers and vintners, some of them pioneers from the Sta. Rita Hills appellation. I would say the most famous pioneer among them was Richard Sanford, who was the first to plant vineyards in the Sta. Rita Hills, long before it earned that regional name.
Richard founded the original Sanford and Benedict Vineyard, which is still owned by Sanford Winery, which Richard sold. Several years later he founded Alma Rosa, which was sold last year, but Richard continues to present the brand as their ambassador.
I wrote about them and their new tasting room in Solvang on Dec. 5, 2021. The video is brief but features great photos of our many wine regions, and allows our local artists to speak for themselves. Included in the video are Dick Dore of Foxen Winery, and Kathy Joseph of Fiddlehead Cellars, among many other winemakers. It also shows the hard-working teams who work in the vineyards and wineries. You can view it on YouTube by searching “Santa Barbara County wine region of the year.”
I recently received a letter from Rick Longoria and his wife, Diana, which I was sorry to read. That said, I’m quite glad for them, as it’s clear from this poignant letter they are very happy about retiring. After four very successful decades of making Longoria Wines, they have sold their winery and tasting room in Lompoc to Brooke and Lindsey Christian.
Fortunately for the new owners, Rick Longoria will continue to work with them as consulting winemaker. I think that was a great option for the Christians and I hope they keep him in that position as long as possible. I’ve always thought of Rick Longoria as one of my favorite winemakers, who is quite creative with a wide range of varieties including chardonnay and albarino to cabernet franc and pinot noir.
“After 40 rewarding years of operating our winery, we felt it was time the turn the page on this chapter of our lives. We are so grateful for the support of our loyal wine club members and industry partners throughout the years. We also want to express our gratitude to all of the past and present members of our production and sales teams, as well as our longtime growers, who have been instrumental to the success of our winery.
"Longoria Wines has proven to be a leading force in the Santa Barbara County wine industry. We opened one of the first tasting rooms in Los Olivos and established the very first winery in the city of Lompoc in 1998. In that same year, Rick planted an estate vineyard, Fe Ciega, in the Sta. Rita Hills, which earned a reputation for producing some of the most celebrated wines in the region. His early recognition of the unique growing conditions of the Sta. Rita Hills led him to play a role in its establishment as an official viticultural appellation in 2001.
"Rick’s curiosity and desire for a challenge drove him to be one of the first producers of new varietals from Santa Barbara County, including cabernet franc in 1990, albarino and tempranillo in 2003, and mencia in 2021. We’re proud of all that we’ve accomplished in the wine industry, and we’re looking forward to seeing the next chapter of Longoria Wines unfold under the enthusiastic stewardship of its new owners, Brooke and Lindsey Christian. Rick is excited to continue to bring his artistry to Longoria Wines, as he will remain involved as the consulting winemaker. We are happy to announce that Christina will continue in her role as tasting room manager, and Sylvia as tasting room associate.
"We are so honored that Longoria Wines has been a part of so many special occasions over the last 40 years. That was exactly what we hoped for when we started our winery back in 1982. Thank you for being a part of this wonderful journey! Cheers to a future full of many more special occasions featuring Longoria Wines. Sincerely, Rick and Diana Longoria.”
That passion and dedication to the craft is the hallmark of most winemakers in Santa Barbara County, that’s why they are getting the recognition they deserved from the beginning.