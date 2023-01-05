Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

“I want to go home.”

These five simple words can be very tough to hear from any loved one. We never want the people we care about to feel uneasy, unsafe, or scared. And understandably, “I want to go home” seems like code for “I am uncomfortable and nervous; I want to be out of this situation immediately; I don’t feel safe.”

These are big feelings that are difficult to manage at any age and in any context, but there is an added level of difficulty when your loved one suffers from dementia.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

0
0
0
0
0