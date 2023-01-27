Lauren Mahakian mug

Lauren Mahakian

 Contributed Photo

Caring for loved ones who are battling dementia or Alzheimer's can be very stressful and often incredibly challenging.

Each stage of the process comes with new questions and difficulties that require new answers and solutions, especially as cognitive function continues to decline, the personality of the person with dementia changes, especially as  they are not be able to recall the names and faces of the people they hold dearest.

As frustrating and confusing as this can be for those caring for the person, it is even more frustrating and confusing for the person going through it.

Lauren Mahakian is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. She supports families affected by Alzheimers, dementia, and cognitive disorders through care management services and podcast "Unlocking the Doors of Dementia™ with Lauren," as well as free support groups, and specialty memory care homes located in Torrance and Solvang. Visit familyconnectmemorycare.com for more information.

 

