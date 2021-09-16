While every family is unique, many experiences are prevalent and shared. I see this in the many stories shared at our Alzheimer’s/dementia support group meetings.

Consider Cindy and John’s story, and his mother, Marion:

Marion had been able to take good care of her husband until his death, but about two years after, her own health began to decline. She felt more tired. Her family started growing concerned, noticing that she appeared withdrawn. When she spoke, her stories were from the past and she repeated herself quite often. Considering that her current lifestyle did not include much activity or stimulation, it didn't appear too unusual.

A few months later, Marion’s sister visited from out of town and stayed at the family home. In the past, this would have included enjoying shopping together, going out to dinner, and some errands and outings, but not this time. Marion did not seem motivated to do much. Upon ending her visit, the sister expressed these concerns to John, adding that Marion was not as sharp as she had been in the past.

“Oh no,” Cindy thought. “Here it begins.”

She had noticed some Post-it reminder notes that Marion wrote and placed around the house, a sign that she was aware and compensating for some memory decline. But sometimes, Marion's hair was uncombed when she visited and she seemed to spend a lot of time on the recliner. “Just less energy,” she used to say.

A couple of weeks later, a neighbor told Cindy that she was regularly taking dinners to Marion when she noticed the curtains were not drawn. Now, the couple was embarrassed and even ashamed at not realizing the progression that had taken place.

Dementia’s progress is not always predictable or on a linear path. Having “suddenly” reached the point where Marion was not bathing, cooking, or opening windows took her children by surprise. In the past, they had talked about “some day” when they would need to consider care alternatives, however, respecting her mom’s wishes for independence, they held off.

Denial (the “D” word) is complicated. It is masked by the honest effort of wanting to honor others’ wishes, or by the fear of making rushed and wrong decisions. Until something happens, not “rocking the boat” feels safe. The consequence, however, is the risk and an unattainable attempt at freezing time, hoping bad incidents won’t occur and assuming some of the “red flags” are normal and safe signs of aging.

Red flags might hit us in the face, but until we are knocked down, we may not see them (thanks to denial). But when we notice increased confusion, short-term memory loss progressing, unpaid bills, unanswered phone calls, behavioral changes, agitation, combativeness, untidiness or poor hygiene, disorientation, unexplained injuries, lack of social interaction, weight loss or lack of desire for eating, the red flags are obvious.

Family stress is often ignored or denied. It is an honest admission of the family’s inability to care for the current situation. Exhaustion, lack of skills, time, knowledge and/or resources are not lack of love, but they can produce damage. These hindrances are real and stressful, and, more often than not, the most loving of families have a very difficult time seeing through this.

What kind of care setting?

Let’s just say that even with the highest quality and reviews, there are areas of specialty among housing options. If memory is an issue, a memory care home with this specialty would be necessary. If the demands are of physical, health and general nature, a more active setting would be far more appropriate.

Memory loss and cognitive disorders, Alzheimer's and dementia call for specialized care with physical, mental, recreational and social stimulation. The person should not be looked at as they are today but should be considered in light of their past hobbies, skills, experiences with art, music, gardening, games, etc. The aim should be to bring the past into the present.

Specialized and trained staff is essential. While alternatives of bringing help to the home instead of uprooting our loved one may be beneficial, they often only address physical needs. Additional psycho-social assistance with stimulation, boredom, withdrawal, etc., may be needed.

When is it time?

The ideal time to transition to a home is when there is still time to capture this engagement and when the elder person still has the ability to create a relationship with a new setting, staff or other residents. Transitioning early in the disease is very important for their future to ensure a good quality of life. It offers time to adjust to new environments and surroundings, and to form connections and relationships with staff and fellow residents to feel safe, cared for and loved.

