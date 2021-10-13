I recently got together with some friends from childhood, and as usually happens when gathering with this bunch, we started to reminisce. As an indication of how typical an occurrence this is and always has been for us, and not just a case of aging men reflecting on the glory days, I refer to (what for us, is) a now classic line put forth 40 years ago at a high school reunion by one of the top teller of our tales.

He said, “We’re the only guys I know who were talking old times — in first grade.”

After getting the niceties out of the way with the mandatory 'how’s your mom, dad, wife, kids, job, etc.?' then the real fun started when the stories of old started to flow, and it seemed like no matter which tale or episode was recalled, or by whom, I had some additional little detail to add to the mix, which one friend found astonishing.

“How do you remember these things,” he exclaimed, to which I replied, “How do you not?!”

I may not remember where I placed my wallet or what I made for dinner last week, but (God willing) there is no way I will ever forget the stories, adventures and characters of my youth.

To echo his question, though, I have also wondered why some seem to cherish and remember more of it, and in greater detail, than others. Is it something about how we were then, when we first experienced these things, or how we are now, when we try to recall the experiences?

Researchers at Florida State University think they may have an explanation for it.

Drawing on the results of several other studies concerning memory and dementia, and longevity and happiness, they designed an experiment involving a series of tasks with before-and-after questions to measure the speed and richness with which participants could recall events. Based on their findings, they concluded that apart from the cognitive function necessary for the recall of past experiences, one factor that correlates with and greatly contributes to the vividness and coherence of our memories is having a sense of purpose.

They affirmed that we can now add better memory, and specifically richness of personal memory, to the myriad benefits derived from having a sense of purpose.

Other measured benefits include: reduced risk of heart attack and stroke, less sleep disturbance, better academic performance, greater job satisfaction, greater emotional stability and greater overall happiness.

What they do not say is whether there are differences related to different purposes. For instance, would someone whose stated purpose is to accumulate maximum money and possessions experience the same benefits as someone whose purpose is to care for the sick, poor and disadvantaged?

Are we to point to this work and use it to suggest that people who better remember the details of childhood episodes had or have a greater sense of purpose than those who don’t recall so keenly? (Careful, now, not to get too proud or arrogant.)

Ever since the days of these early memories, I have, thanks to a mentor, sensed a deeper purpose that had less to do with my personal concerns or eventual professional accomplishments and more to do with the whole of humanity and my place in the web of consciousness. The words I use to express or explain it may change from time to time and over the years, but it remains the vitalizing force in my life.

As a coach, I have marked peak moments in the lives of young athletes and the relationships they form with their teammates by telling them, “You will remember this for the rest of your life,” because I remember mine. Perhaps if we can help our young people (and each other) feel and identify what drives and energizes them, what they are willing to sacrifice for, and who and how they can help, then maybe they (and we) will … remember.

