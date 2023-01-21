091020 CommUnify Logo

CommUnify, formerly Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, is set to host its inaugural 2-1-1 Community Day Celebration event on Feb. 11.

 Contributed Image, Courtesy of CommUnify

Local nonprofit CommUnify is set to debut a "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" in Lompoc on Saturday, Feb. 11, which coincides with National 2-1-1 Day that promotes connecting people to free health and human services in their community.

The cost-free event, slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community Center, will feature more than 50 booths hosted by local and county organizations, food truck vendors The Birria Boyz and Oak & Smoke BBQ, kids' activities, and live entertainment and door prizes.

The Dick DeWees Center is located 1120 West Ocean Avenue.

 

