Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: My fiancee is coming over for dinner, along with her parents, and I've decided to make dinner for them on one of the evenings they are here. I've never met her parents before, but they are traveling almost a thousand miles to meet me. I'd like to make a good impression.

My fiancee loved your recipe for Hot Potato Salad, so she suggested I make that alongside the rest of the dinner I'm planning. The only problem is that I don't have the recipe. Would you reprint that for me? The dinner is scheduled for the beginning of September. -- Steven K., Santa Barbara, California

Steven, this has been an all-time favorite in my family for many years, and it's so easy to make! I know your future in-laws will enjoy it, too. Here it is:

