Costa de Oro focused on textual, aromatic, pretty and elegant wines | Chamber Spotlight

Chardonnay and pinot noir might be the stars of the Santa Maria Valley winemaking varietals, but the knowledge and experience required to build a world class reputation in the winemaking world can be used to build strong wines of all types.

Costa de Oro winery and owner Gary Burk are focused on producing textual, aromatic, pretty and elegant wines, regardless of varietal. All of the wines are crafted to be very food friendly and work really well on the table, surrounded by friends and family. 

With a winemaking philosophy built in the Santa Maria Valley, Burk and Costa de Oro are focused on building wines that are informed by his experience working wine vineyards and with winemakers for decades, and that get better with time. 

Winemaker Gary Burk and tasting room manager Colin Jackson at the Santa Maria tasting room of Costa de Oro winery. 

This article was created in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. Listen to the full interview with Teresa and Gary Burk conducted by Chamber marketing and communications coordinator Isabel Guerrero at SantaMariaTimes.com.  

