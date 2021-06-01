Clear, sunny skies gave way to a well-attended Memorial Day ceremony, which drew close to 200 attendees to the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall.

Prior to the ceremony and on Saturday morning, post members joined by service members and veterans placed more than 900 American flags on veterans' graves at Mission Santa Inés, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill and Saint Mark's cemeteries. Last year, the ceremonies were canceled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday morning, members of Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160, representatives from the city of Solvang and Vandenberg Space Force Base, as well as local veterans and community members, gathered to honor the fallen in an hourlong program.

The Memorial Day program began with the lowering of the colors to a half-staff position and the dedication and placement of a commemorative wreath at the foot of the flagpole, located in front of the Veterans Hall.

Halfway through the event, Mayor Charlie Uhrig stood before attendees and officially declared May 31 as Memorial Day in the city of Solvang.

As part of the program, 19 Santa Ynez Valley residents who gave their lives in service to the nation — including Staff Sgt. Timothy Manchester who died this year supporting Operation Spartan Shield in Camp Arifjan, Kuwait — were honored individually. Nineteen plaques honoring the 19 servicemen also were dedicated during the ceremony. Attendees were invited to later view the plaques located in the Large Hall of the Veterans Hall building.

At the conclusion of the event, Flat Fender Friends club members drove their Jeeps that were parked along Mission Drive in a military-style convoy through downtown Solvang with music playing and flags flying.

Over 100 members of the community then gathered at the children's Memorial Day art show at the Avenue of the Flags median in downtown Buellton.

The event, sponsored by the Buellton Arts & Culture Committee, unveiled groupings of painted pictures on display for public viewing.

The artwork, which was produced by local children to commemorate their personal interpretation of the patriotic holiday, remain on display.