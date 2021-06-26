The annual Danish Days festival will return to downtown Solvang on Sept. 17 and 18, after last year's event had to be modified from its traditional format due to the pandemic that halted large gatherings.

Also returning is the selection of a Solvang Danish Days maid, the Solvang Danish Days Foundation announced Friday.

Applications for the 2021 Danish Days maid are being accepted now through July 15.

Applicants must submit an essay providing their qualifications and accomplishments. Preference will be given to candidates who will be high school seniors during the fall of 2021, according to the foundation.

Leading up to the festival, the maid is required to make appearances at meetings of the Solvang Rotary Club, the Vikings of Solvang and the Danish Brotherhood and Sisterhood.

During the festive weekend, the Danish Days maid will have an honorary position in the Danish Days Parade and also will need to be available for media interviews and other event appearances.

Applications can be emailed to Solvang@stilettomarketing.com, or mailed to Brenda Anderson, Solvang Danish Days Foundation, P.O. Box 1424, Solvang, CA 93463.

