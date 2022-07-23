Downtown Solvang soon will be full of smiles and Danish tradition as the 85th annual Danish Days event returns in September with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment and activities for all ages.

The three-day fall festival — which kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18 and 19 — marks a full return of the festival that was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The 2022 celebration will once again offer attendees a total Danish immersion experience while honoring the establishment of Solvang by Danish Americans in 1911. The annual event is organized by members of the Solvang Danish Days Foundation, a nonprofit founded by local Danish families in 1995. 

072022 Danish Days Aleena Madrid

Aleena Madrid has been named the 2022 Danish Maid and will join 2020 Danish Maid Isabella Lopez and 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel to preside over the 85th annual Danish Days in September.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

