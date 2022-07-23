Third Danish Maid revealed

Joining 2020 Danish Maid Isabella Lopez and 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel will be 2022 Danish Maid Aleena Madrid.

Madrid serves as the first third-generation Danish Maid in her family, following in the royal footsteps of her mother Ashlee Madrid, Danish Maid in 1999, and grandmother Glenda Jaeger Madrid, Danish Maid in 1971.