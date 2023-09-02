Central Coast artists are invited to submit work samples for possible display at the Lompoc Public Library’s Grossman Gallery.

Submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 7.

Selected works will be displayed during the 2024 calendar year at the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave. and a follow up exhibit at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0