 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Designer Mary Beth Larkin brings her ‘athglamourâ’ to Santa Ynez in her Flagship Boutique

Mary Beth Larkin

Mary Beth Larkin in her Flagship Boutique.

 Contributed

Mary Beth Larkin is a self-proclaimed dreamer, doer and creator. And her latest creation will have visitors and locals of Santa Ynez thinking of more than wine when they visit downtown.

Larkin, a contemporary fashion designer and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, has opened (IN)LARKIN at 3568 Sagunto St., Suite D, in Santa Ynez as an extension of her exclusive e-commerce site inlarkin.com.

Larkin’s customers can be described as adventurous, confident, ever-changing, fabulous, and illuminating. They don’t want to choose between comfort and glamour — and with (IN)LARKIN, they don’t have to anymore.

0
0
0
0
0