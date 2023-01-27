Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Have you ever heard the word "phubbing"? It refers to someone who ignores their friends and family in order to pay attention to their phone or tablet instead. As a clinical psychologist, I hear about it every day.

It's become a serious problem in this country, because people walk down the street or cross a road and pay no attention to their surroundings. Needless to say, accidents occur because of this behavior.

Perhaps one of the saddest parts of phubbing is the way people have lost the art of conversation. They'd rather read their emails or play on social media sites than engage in a one-on-one conversation with their friend or partner, who may be sitting next to them. After a while, the other person feels ignored, neglected and often decides to look for someone else who shows an interest in them.

