Dear Heloise: I usually buy raisins in large boxes, because I use them a lot in baking, and since we live out in the country, I can't just pop out to the grocery store to get a new box. Unfortunately, they have a tendency to dry out and form clumps. How can I avoid this problem? -- Millie S., Carbondale, Colorado

Millie, in this case, storage is the answer. After you open a box of raisins, place the remaining raisins in an air-tight jar, or in a resealable plastic bag, and keep them in the refrigerator.

