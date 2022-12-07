Heloise 9.28

Dear Heloise: I am a 16-year-old high school student who hates salads. My mother puts all kinds of vegetables in her salads and insists that I eat at least one helping. I don't mind the lettuce, but the celery, tomatoes, carrots and other things in the salad are disgusting. Why do people put so many vegetables in a simple salad? -- Eric L., Palmyra, New Jersey

Eric, those so-called "disgusting" vegetables add vitamins and minerals to your diet. No doubt your mother wants to keep you healthy in this cold and flu season. As you get older, you'll come to realize that the nutrients in a salad, not to mention the roughage, will help you from getting sick and constipated. Tomatoes are high in vitamin C, and carrots are a good source of vitamin A, just to mention two ingredients from the salad. In a world where so many people have no access to fresh vegetables, count yourself lucky every time your mother prepares a healthy salad. -- Heloise

