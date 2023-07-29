August is coming, and with it the continuation of several popular Lompoc Library programs encouraging patrons to enjoy the instructional, artistic and the purely recreational aspects of the library.

The Learn and Grow Gardening Series continues at the main Lompoc Library on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m. The courses are designed for ages 8 to 12, and will offer attendees a chance to learn how to grow and cook healthy foods from guests from UC Master Gardeners, UC Master Food Preservers, and CalFresh Healthy Living UC Cooperative Extension.

Pre-registration for the class is required, and a link to the registration form is  posted to the Library's Facebook page ahead of the event.  

