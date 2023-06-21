Dear Heloise: I make a delicious dish using eggplant, but my husband -- and now my kids -- won't eat it. My husband claims the eggplant is a member of "the nightshade family" and that the plant is actually dangerous to consume. Can you help me convince my husband that eggplant is not dangerous to eat? -- Margaux L., Erie, Pennsylvania
Margaux, yes, eggplant may be a member of the nightshade family, but it is not poisonous. Although most of us think of eggplant as a vegetable, it's actually a fruit -- a berry, in the botanical definition.
It is not dangerous to eat and, in fact, is beneficial in several ways. It's high in a number of nutrients, such as vitamin K, vitamin C, manganese, folate and potassium. It also contains a significant amount of antioxidants, which protect our bodies from free radicals, and it's high in fiber and low in calories.
Your husband can eat eggplant and enjoy your recipe. -- Heloise
Dear Heloise: At a recent function I attended, a woman told me there was no such thing as shoofly pie. When I said I had eaten shoofly pie, she insisted I had something else. There is a potluck meeting coming up in about four weeks where everyone brings something, and I intend to make a shoofly pie and take it with me.
The only problem is that I don't have the recipe. Could you print that in your column for me? I used to have it in a pamphlet, but it's been lost over time. -- Sharon F., Tupelo, Mississippi
Sharon, I've definitely eaten shoofly pie! Here is the recipe:
1 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
Mix the molasses and boiling water. Cool slightly; then add the baking soda. While it is cooling, in a separate bowl, mix the flour, brown sugar and lard to make the crumbs. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pastry shells. Top with the crumb mixture and bake in an oven set to 350 F for about 25 minutes.
Mix the molasses and boiling water. Cool slightly; then add the baking soda. While it is cooling, in a separate bowl, mix the flour, brown sugar and lard to make the crumbs. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pastry shells. Top with the crumb mixture and bake in an oven set to 350 F for about 25 minutes.
Dear Heloise: In the past, when I baked peanut butter cookies, I used a fork to make a criss-cross pattern. A neighbor told me to dip the fork in a glass of water and shake off the fork so that it's just slightly damp. Then, press it into brown sugar before doing the criss-cross pattern. My kids love the brown sugar on top. It just seems to add a little something special to the cookie. -- Lynn P., Aberdeen, South Dakota