Elle Arvesen: How pets benefit our lives

Another health benefit that more active animals give us is physical activity. If you own a dog or horse, both owner and pet will benefit from exercising together. Simply petting an animal can also bring joy to ones life. Some studies also show that animals can even prolong ones lifespan.

I think after being in 4-H for so long, I can say that I appreciate animals and all they do for us. In 4-H we are taught how to take care of animals which shows us how to become responsible. I think this is important. Learning how to take care of something else beyond just ourselves, is a skill that we will undoubtedly take into our teen and adult lives.

So, not only do animals help our health, but they also help children develop responsibility. Especially if an animal requires more than the average amount of care, such as a horse or steer, then it takes the responsibility that a child has to the next level.

Animals also feed us, take care of us, and fuel the economy. This is why so many people have dedicated their lives to the care of animals, and I find that after they do so, they get much more out of life. I know that after I joined 4-H, I had a newfound respect for animals.