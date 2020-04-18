Elle Arvesen: How the coronavirus is affecting local high schoolers

Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there is a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.”
Hope is something that the American people have come to appreciate and practice. Many hope that their families will remain safe and healthy during this worldwide pandemic. And they also hope that COVID-19 disappears from the face of the earth as soon as possible.
The coronavirus has greatly impacted the daily lives of many, including high school students.
High schoolers are at a very delicate age where many events in their lives could be impactful and influential. Most of us have no idea who we are as people yet, so the things that happen during our teenage years may influence our personalities, decisions, and life in the future. I know this because I am a teenager.
I have found that during this time I have no idea what to do or how to react because I’m still a kid myself and have never experienced anything remotely close to this.
So, I took it upon myself to speak to four other freshmen who are no longer in school like me due to COVID-19, and see how they are coping. They each shared different ways the school closures have affected them, and what they are doing to keep busy during these confusing times.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has been advised that people begin social distancing from others, including teens who are now out of school.
The first person I interviewed was Helen Pruitt-Kennett, a student at Dunn High School. Something she said really stood out for me. I had asked Helen what her reaction was when she found out that school was canceled.
She said, “At first I was excited. This was a chance for me to catch up on work and get a good night's sleep. Of course, I was devastated at the prospect that I might not see any of the seniors again, or classmates from other countries due to travel restrictions preventing them from staying in the United States."
I thought Helen’s answer represented what a lot of the high schoolers have felt since school closed. Seniors will miss their once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience senior prom and their high school graduation.
Another thing that stood out to me about her response was when she mentioned the international exchange students who were sent back to their home countries. This greatly saddened me, especially because some students studying at Dunn School who come from different countries had to return to their home. Some of them might have returned to their countries in the thick of sickness from the pandemic.
Logan DeLeon, a student at Santa Ynez Valley High School, answered my question, “Are you scared?"
“No, I am not scared," he answered. "We, being the world, have been through way more difficult situations. Two world wars have passed, yet we still came together to bring hope and restore life to normal.”
The spread of Covid-19 that has affected many parts of the world and our community, is what we as 4-Hers, and as members of the community are devoted to stopping.
What stood out to me in his response was the word “hope.” I believe that hope is greater than fear, and it is encouraging for me to hear that young people have hope that our world will get through this difficult time.
I also spoke to Makenna Smith, who attends Santa Ynez High School, and asked her what she has been doing to keep herself busy.
Though this is a very overused question, I was interested in hearing what someone my age has been doing at home besides keeping up with schoolwork.
“To keep myself busy I have been taking dance classes from my dance gallery on Zoom," she said. "School keeps me busy, however I also make time to go outside and get some sun. I work out in my spare time as well to stay active. I also like to paint to become more creative and exercise my mind to think out of the box.”
I thought her response was very inspiring because of the way she makes time for her schoolwork as well as giving time to her passions. I think this is something everybody should take the time to do while they are stuck at home. Paint, sing, exercise, dance, do whatever makes you happy and keeps your spirits up.
LUCKY CLOVER CLUB Children and teenagers who participate in 4-H develop valuable life skills that they can use in the future, including how to prepare for a job interview. I’m currently partaking in this beneficial process that my 4-H club’s public speaking project offers.
Last but not least, I interviewed Adam Marmostein, another Dunn High School student, and asked him what about school he misses most.
“The thing I miss most about school is my friends and being able to talk to the teachers face-to-face about homework,” Adam said.
I greatly sympathize with him, especially when it comes to missing friends. I miss my friends very much and find it hard to not be able to interact and see their faces every day like I usually would if we were in school. Also, I think many students will appreciate it when we are able to go back to interacting with our teachers face-to-face, instead of having to video chat with them.
I hope that whoever has reads this is able to take a peek into the life of multiple high school freshmen and see how this pandemic has been affecting them. I’m sure a lot of teenagers have it worse, and I’m so grateful to be safe and healthy at home. I pray for whoever does not have the stability and safety that a lot of the people I know do, and hope they can stay healthy during this time.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
