Elle Arvesen: Why you should consider starting a journal

I know this time is very stressful. Keeping a journal has helped me deal with stress. I have started to really make an effort to write in mine every day.
Why is that?
Studies have shown that it can improve your mental health, especially if you’re going through a stressful time (such as now). Keeping a journal is a natural stress-reliever, and it also helps when you need to vent frustrations or to attempt to organize your thoughts. It’s also fun to write down memories that you don’t want to forget and provides a means for looking back on those memories when you’re older.
It can be hard to continuously write in a journal, but as I said, I’ve just begun attempting to write on my own every day, and these are the things I learned when I first began journaling.
First things first: what kind of journal do you want? There are so many to choose from!
You can choose to write in a typical paper journal, a journaling application or electronic journal, or even an online blog. I’d say that the choice which gives you the most privacy would be a paper journal. There’s no possibility of you being hacked with a paper journal, or your computer suddenly dying and accidentally erasing files. Also, if you enjoy the feeling of writing down your thoughts, then a paper journal is probably for you.
Although, electronic journaling has its benefits over a paper journal. If you tire easily when you are writing, or you simply don’t enjoy handwriting, then you are probably more suited for an electronic method.
The whole point of journaling is to relax and enjoy it, so if you don’t get these benefits out of it, then it defeats the purpose of keeping a journal in the first place.
Blogging is also an alternative to writing in a paper or electronic journal. But be warned, you may not have the same privacy when blogging.
Ultimately, it’s up to you what medium you choose to write in. There is no wrong answer.
As well as receiving mental and emotional benefits while writing in a journal, it’s nice to be able to go back and see the accomplishments you’ve made. You can also use a journal as a way to set goals and track your progress with them.
From personal experience, writing down my goals helps me to focus on them, and I find it especially rewarding when I go back to review my goals to see how far I have come and what I have accomplished.
Lastly, you should at least try to keep a set schedule for when you plan to journal. Even if nothing particularly exciting is happening, it can be beneficial to simply write about anything that comes to mind and put your thoughts down.
There are millions of journaling and writing prompts that you can find online, and some of them are fun to think and write about.
So maybe play some relaxing music, find a cozy spot to sit in, and start journaling! I hope after reading this, you will consider beginning a journal.
And again, I hope you and your family are staying safe and healthy during this time.
Elle Arvesen is the elected Lucky Clover 4-H Club reporter, a local high schooler, and SYV News Teen Life columnist.
