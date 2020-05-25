Elle Arvesen: Why you should consider starting a journal

Although, electronic journaling has its benefits over a paper journal. If you tire easily when you are writing, or you simply don’t enjoy handwriting, then you are probably more suited for an electronic method.

The whole point of journaling is to relax and enjoy it, so if you don’t get these benefits out of it, then it defeats the purpose of keeping a journal in the first place.

Elle Arvesen: Out of school? Here's what you can do To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has been advised that people begin social distancing from others, including teens who are now out of school.

Blogging is also an alternative to writing in a paper or electronic journal. But be warned, you may not have the same privacy when blogging.

Ultimately, it’s up to you what medium you choose to write in. There is no wrong answer.

As well as receiving mental and emotional benefits while writing in a journal, it’s nice to be able to go back and see the accomplishments you’ve made. You can also use a journal as a way to set goals and track your progress with them.

From personal experience, writing down my goals helps me to focus on them, and I find it especially rewarding when I go back to review my goals to see how far I have come and what I have accomplished.

Elle Arvesen: Effects of vaping on the teenage body In the past, teenagers have taken solace in drugs such as nicotine, marijuana, alcohol, and other addictive substances. As if those substances weren’t already affecting the teenage – and adult – population, a new method of drug abuse has become a worldwide phenomenon: vaping.