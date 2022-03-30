The Elverhoj Museum of History and Art will host gallery artist Susan Read Cronin and Laure-Anne Bosselaar for an afternoon of creative conversation about art and poetry at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Cronin and Bosselaar will read excerpts from their collection of poetry, which explores how art relates to the written word.
The works of Cronin, a Santa Barbara artist, is on display at the museum and is themed "Fables, Foibles & Fairy Tales." Her collection offers "a twist of humor" and ranges from a tiny bronze acorn “army” racing to the rescue to an 8-foot-tall poem, according to a museum spokeswoman, who said the featured poetry is a creative result spun during the pandemic.
The exhibit has something for both art and poetry lovers, the spokeswoman said, and offers a glimpse into the bronze-casting process. Cronin's museum exhibit will be on display through April 24.
Bosselaar, Santa Barbara poet laureate emerita who will join Cronin for the event dubbed “Voices in Poetry,” is the author of several books of poetry and won the Isabella Gardner Prize for Poetry for her book “Small Gods of Grief.” Bosselaar grew up in Belgium and moved to the United States in 1987. She speaks four languages.
The event is free and open to the public. Suggested donation is $5.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
For more information, visit Elverhoj.org or call the museum at 805-686-1211.