Heloise 9.28

Heloise, Helpful Hints.jpg

Dear Heloise: Many years ago, my great-grandmother loved to embroider, and she made christening gowns for each of her children and grandchildren. She made them all by hand without a pattern. I happen to have the ones she made for my mother and my grandmother.

They are much too pretty and too special to keep them in a trunk, so I bought two framed shadow boxes and framed them. I used hidden straight pins to attach them to the velvet background. Now those two lovely gowns can display her delicate sewing of flowers, butterflies and hummingbirds. The shadow boxes are hanging on my bedroom wall and serve as a reminder of my mother and grandmother. -- Catharine L., Muncie, Indiana

Catharine, what a terrific idea. I've seen doilies framed and hung as decoration before. But framing a christening gown would not only be a wonderful reminder of your mother and grandmother; it's a unique piece of art as well. -- Heloise

0
0
0
0
0