tim dinkins mug xyz
When was the last time you saw or heard our society encourage the need for self-control? Unfortunately, the call for people to control their impulses and base desires has been rejected by the world. The need to control immoral urges seems to have been replaced with a demand for environmental guidelines and rules. Were we not told just this week that we need to be self-controlled in our use of gas stoves and natural resources? This environmental brow-beating is misdirecting people from the true problems of society. Where is the demand to reign in corruption, pornography, illicit sex, greed and gluttony? Where is the call for people to be morally self-controlled?

It comes as no surprise that our society will not encourage this type of self-control. We have to look to a supernatural source for this type of guidance because the natural world is geared towards sin and corruption.

The Bible speaks very strongly about the need for self-control. Proverbs 25:28 says, “A man without self-control is like a city broken into and left without walls.” In other words, without self-control a person has no defense against the temptations of the world. Without discernment the Christian can quickly give in to a myriad of temptations that will have permanent and painful results. Proverbs 13:15 puts it like this, “Good sense wins favor, but the way of the treacherous is their ruin.”

Tim Dinkins can be reached with questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

