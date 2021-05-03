Community members spruce up Lompoc bike park a year after COVID

River Bend Bike Park in Lompoc received a total revamp Sunday when community members gathered for the first time in over a year to address overgrowth impacting the park.

Local volunteers met from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a day of fun and goodwill now permitted under state reopening guidelines. Prior to Sunday, occasional service by bike park board members as well as a workday organized by Hancock Fire Academy and a Boy Scout troop on Oct. 10 had provided the only maintenance.

Sporting protective eyewear and a push lawn mower, Isaac Alvarado, River Bend Bike Park's newest board member, said he was excited to once again have help from the community and clean up the park for the sake of local kids.

"I have six kids and so I like to bring them out here," he said. "It's good to have kids in the community outside and busy — and not inside the house cooped up. It's not good, it's not healthy."

Over the past year, Alvarado and fellow board member Efren Padilla cleared weeds from bike paths and jumps in an effort to keep riders safe.

"Me and Efren do a lot of these jumps," said Alvarado, pointing to the higher jumps lined with berms covered in brush. "These here are kind of our babies."