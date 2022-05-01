The Bible is full of examples of the wickedness and deceit of humanity. The Christian is called to be wise and discerning so he will not fall into the traps of the evil one. Jesus said, “Behold, I am sending you out as sheep in the midst of wolves, so be wise as serpents and innocent as doves.” (Matthew 10:16 ESV)
The reference to serpents hearkens back to the original conspiracy that Satan introduced to Adam and Eve. Satan took the form of a serpent and tricked the first human couple into thinking they would not die if they ate from the forbidden fruit. He said, “You will not surely die. For God knows that when you eat of it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” They bought into Satan’s lie and plunged humanity into a world of sin and sorrow that we are still enduring to this day.
The enemies of God have been using the same strategy of deceit and half-truths ever since the Fall. When Joshua brought God’s people into Canaan, they were met by a group of people called the Gibeonites, who lived close by. They sent men dressed in old clothes with dried out supplies to trick Joshua into thinking they were from a distant land. Joshua did not seek advice from the Lord and as a result he made a peace agreement with the Gibeonites, even though God had specifically forbidden alliances with local groups.
The strategy of deceiving God’s people continued on throughout the time of the Judges and the Kings. Instead of only being deceived by external enemies, God’s people had to deal with their own kings being deceived and propagating lies and conspiracies against the Lord.
When Isaiah was a prophet, he called the people to place their hope in God and not the political might of the kings around them. The king of Assyria was powerful and many people in Judah, including King Ahaz, were tempted to make an alliance with Assyria. They wanted to believe in the conspiracy theory that Judah would be destroyed if they didn’t cry out to Assyria for help.
The prophet Isaiah responded with a classic solution to the lies and deceit of the world. He said, “For the LORD spoke thus to me with his strong hand upon me, and warned me not to walk in the way of this people, saying: ‘Do not call conspiracy all that this people calls conspiracy, and do not fear what they fear, nor be in dread. But the LORD of hosts, him you shall honor as holy. Let him be your fear, and let him be your dread.’” (Isaiah 8:11-13)
Isaiah’s words put the conspiracies of the people in perspective. The people did not need to be afraid of invading armies. They needed to put their trust in God. The prophet Isaiah went to King Ahaz and told him to ask for a sign to prove that God would protect his people. King Ahaz refused, likely because he was already planning on making an alliance with the king of Assyria (2 Kings 16:7-9). When Ahaz refused to ask for a sign, the Lord decided to give his own sign and what a glorious sign it was! Isaiah 7:14 says, “Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.”
The solution that Isaiah introduced to King Ahaz was exponentially greater than the finite solution that Ahaz had in mind. Isaiah was talking about the Messiah! He was predicting the advent of Jesus Christ, who would not only solve the problems of those living in Judah. He would solve the problems of those living in the entire world! Just a few chapters later Isaiah wrote, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will do this.” (Isaiah 9:6-7)
Imagine if King Ahaz had trusted in the Lord! Imagine if he had given up on the conspiracies and the doubt of the world around him! Imagine if he had the eyes to see and the ears to hear the goodness of God!
The conspiracies of this world are never ending. People are constantly churning them out to try to make others live in fear. As Christians, we can’t give in to the temptation to fear man. We must follow Isaiah’s command to fear the Lord! If we have a healthy fear of God and His word, then we will be discerning people. We will know when we are being told the lies of the world. We will be able to recognize what God's will is for our lives and that will give us the confidence needed to live in a way that is pleasing to the Lord.