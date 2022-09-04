tim dinkins mug xyz
How much would you be willing to give up to make a little more money? Would you sacrifice time with friends to guarantee an extra $10,000 a year? Would you be willing to spend less time with your spouse and children for $20,000? If you could add $50k more to your income would you be willing to go against your conscience and miss church for a year?

Every day people around the world are having to ask themselves these kinds of questions. Their answer is often driven by what each person prioritizes in their life. If it is wealth and riches, then the person will often have to give up something to pursue their financial dream. If the person prioritizes their family and church commitments, then they will often have to limit what kind of jobs they pursue.

This is an important topic for Christians to consider because God’s word gives us a guideline for making financial decisions that is very different from the greed that is present in the world.

Timothy Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com

