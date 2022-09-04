How much would you be willing to give up to make a little more money? Would you sacrifice time with friends to guarantee an extra $10,000 a year? Would you be willing to spend less time with your spouse and children for $20,000? If you could add $50k more to your income would you be willing to go against your conscience and miss church for a year?
Every day people around the world are having to ask themselves these kinds of questions. Their answer is often driven by what each person prioritizes in their life. If it is wealth and riches, then the person will often have to give up something to pursue their financial dream. If the person prioritizes their family and church commitments, then they will often have to limit what kind of jobs they pursue.
This is an important topic for Christians to consider because God’s word gives us a guideline for making financial decisions that is very different from the greed that is present in the world.
Jesus taught that his followers need to pursue spiritual gain before financial gain. He wasn’t opposed to people being wealthy, but he said, “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God.” (Mark 10:25 ESV) His reasoning behind that statement was that the pursuit of physical wealth can interfere with the pursuit of spiritual wealth. He said, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal.” (Matthew 6:19-20).
This is very practical advice for Christians to consider. The Christian needs to constantly ask this question, “Will this financial decision have a positive or negative impact on my relationship with God and others?” If a job offers a $20,000 bonus to add two hours to a daily commute, the Christian needs to ask, “How will that job affect my ability to invest in my family and my church?”
I remember someone telling me they had a job at a grocery store and the manager said they would pay employees more than twice the daily wage if they were willing to work on Sundays. This person said “No” to the raise because he knew he needed to have the day off so he could spend time at church and with his family. He knew the raise was not worth him making a decision that went against his conscience.
Jesus said, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me. For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and the gospel’s will save it. For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul? For what can a man give in return for his soul? For whoever is ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation, of him will the Son of Man also be ashamed when he comes in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.” (Mark 8:34-38)
The question that Jesus is asking is “How much is your soul worth?” The current global Gross Domestic Product is estimated at $103 trillion. Is your soul worth that much? Jesus was making it clear that the human soul is worth even more. It is priceless and no one should be willing to wager their soul for more wealth. A British pastor named C. T. Studd had it right when he wrote, “Only one life, ’twill soon be past, Only what’s done for Christ will last.”
May that anthem ring in our ears as we make decisions that will have an impact in this life and in the life to come.
Timothy Dinkins can be reached for questions and comments at timothydinkins@gmail.com