Ten-year-old Andres Martinez stood ready for his mother's cue as the next car drove up to claim a bag of gifts at the Toys for Tots drive-through distribution event Saturday morning at the Lompoc Veteran's Memorial Building.

"OK, I'll be right back," he told his mother, Elvira Martinez, before dashing into the building to retrieve a large black bag that displayed a number corresponding with the digits written on the recipient's car windshield, and then handing it to the family.

Andres, who has helped as a "toy runner" in years past, said each year he looks forward to joining his mom and bringing joy to others through volunteering.

"I feel happy because there are some families that can't get anything for Christmas," he said, adding that he likes to see the reaction from the children who receive their bag of gifts.

According to Communify Program Manager Maria Douvia, 500 families on Saturday were served, a number similar to 2020 which had nearly doubled in registrations, likely as a result of the pandemic.

Communify manages the registration of Lompoc families into the Toys for Tots program and works to match up toys with children based on need.

The act of giving, Douvia said, is especially personal to her during the holiday season.

"I know what it's like," said Douvia, overcome with emotion.

"When I was little, my dad worked at McDonnell Douglas and they would sometimes go on strike," she said. "I remember what it was like to not have one thing. And when I got bigger and had kids — times were tight raising three kids on my own. So I know what it's like."

One mother, who was joined by her children and grandchildren, stopped by to collect the toys set aside for her family. Her son, bouncing a new basketball, yelled out, "Look what they gave me!"

While the family had fallen upon hard times, especially during the pandemic, the mother explained, she was grateful to know her children still would enjoy a nice Christmas thanks to Toys for Tots.

"This is such a blessing," she said, smiling at the volunteers. "Thank you guys so much. God bless you!"

In addition to toys, more than 30 bikes were given out this year to those children who had never before owned a new bike, according to Douvia.

Douvia has worked with the Toys for Tots program for a total of 16 years, five of which have been dedicated to residents of Lompoc. Last year, however, posed a new and greater challenge, as program coordinators were tasked with getting toys to kids in time during a pandemic.

"We asked ourselves, 'How are we going to do this?'" Douvia recalled. The program, which had in previous years invited families to register in person, pick up gifts in person, and also get in a visit with Santa and collect treats, had to be retooled to fit safety protocols.

"But we figured it out and accomplished our mission," she said, referring to the new online registration and drive-through programming rolled out in 2020 that was used again this year.

Local Marine Corps League 1340 — which heads up the Central Coast's annual Toys for Tots campaign that also serves families in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Guadalupe — delivered toy donation boxes to local police and fire stations and participating businesses, whom Soledad Kennedy, Santa Barbara County's Toys for Tots coordinator, considers the lifeblood of the program.

According to Kennedy, toys collected locally since the beginning of October served 1,400 children in Lompoc. Other cities will hold their distribution events in the days to come.

"I've been doing this since 1982 — and since 2015 on the Central Coast," she said. "I really enjoy it. It's something that is meaningful and brings the community together."