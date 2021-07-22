The Guadalupe Buddhist Church will not host its annual Obon Festival this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church announced on Thursday.

Members of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church each year hold the special event to remember and honor their ancestors. The event typically features traditional dances, food and cultural exhibits such as bonsai tree-shaping demonstrations and martial arts demonstrations, as well as taiko drumming and a traditional Japanese dance performance called the Bon-Odori.

The festival is set to return next year on July 31, a church spokesman said.

+2 City of Guadalupe is national finalist for $3M T-Mobile prize to increase internet access The city of Guadalupe is one of 10 finalists across the United States for a $3 million "tech makeover" from T-Mobile that would bring widespread 5G to the city's businesses and government.