The
Guadalupe Buddhist Church will not host its annual Obon Festival this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church announced on Thursday.
Members of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church each year hold the special event to remember and honor their ancestors. The event typically features traditional dances, food and cultural exhibits such as bonsai tree-shaping demonstrations and martial arts demonstrations, as well as taiko drumming and a traditional Japanese dance performance called the Bon-Odori.
The festival is set to return next year on July 31, a church spokesman said.
A student from Rising Sun Martial Arts Academy of Orcutt breaks a board with a front kick during a martial arts demonstration at the annual Obon Festival Sunday in Santa Maria.
Students of Rising Sun Martial Arts Academy of Orcutt practice before a martial arts demonstration at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
Cousins Victoria Salazar, left, and Andrea Salazar, both of Orcutt, stand in the atrium of the Veterans Memorial Center during the annual Obon Festival on Sunday.
A drummer with Ichimi Daiko, from the San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple, performs with her group at the annual Obon Festival on Sunday in Santa Maria.
A drummer with Ichimi Daiko, from the San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple, performs with her group at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
A drummer with Ichimi Daiko, from the San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple, performs with her group at the annual Obon Festival on Sunday in Santa Maria.
Teddy Waki-Kamba, 5, of Santa Maria eats some udon, or noodle soup, at the annual Obon Festival on Sunday in Santa Maria.
Youngsters, some of whom are dressed in Kimonos, watch a performance by the drum group Ichimi Daiku, of the San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
Kylee Kamiya, a member of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church, pours some traditional Japanese green tea at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
Yuka Freeman, from left, her husband, Randy Freeman, center, of Lompoc, and Kay Belardino practice the ancient art of origami at the annual Obon Festival on Sunday in Santa Maria.
Bannon Frazier, 5, of Santa Maria grimaces as he gets his face painted by volunteer Carmen Lira at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
The atrium of the Veterans Memorial Community Center was decorated with paper lanterns for the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
Alfred Bonilla, left, of Santa Maria talks with Bonsai Club member Ann Erb about her creation at the Obon Festival in 2017. The Buddhist Church in Guadalupe was incorporated as the Guadalupe Buddhist Mission in 1913.
Volunteers, dressed in traditional kimonos, serve Japanese green to festival goers at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
A festival goer dines on a teriyaki stick at the annual Obon Festival Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Community Building.
Students from Rising Sun Martial Arts Academy in Orcutt line up before a demonstration at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
Drummers from Ichimi Daiko, of the San Luis Obispo Buddhist Temple perform at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
Zuo Ming Yu, left, originally from Thailand now residing in Santa Maria, feeds Maggie Chen, 2, at the annual Obon Festival Sunday.
