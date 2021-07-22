The Guadalupe Buddhist Church will not host its annual Obon Festival this year due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church announced on Thursday.

Members of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church each year hold the special event to remember and honor their ancestors. The event typically features traditional dances, food and cultural exhibits such as bonsai tree-shaping demonstrations and martial arts demonstrations, as well as taiko drumming and a traditional Japanese dance performance called the Bon-Odori.

The festival is set to return next year on July 31, a church spokesman said.

GALLERY: Guadalupe Buddhist Church celebrates Obon Festival

Every year, members of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church make sure to remember their ancestors and show gratitude by honoring them with traditional dances, food and cultural exhibits. The annual Obon Festival was held Sunday at the Veterans' Memorial Community Center in Santa Maria. 

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

