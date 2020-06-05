'I've got your back': Buellton solidarity march draws hundreds of peaceful protesters

Longtime Buellton resident and former Solvang School educator, Pat Merritt, held a sign that read "No Justice, No Peace, No Racist Police," and explained her reason for being at the protest.

"I just think it's time we speak up. I'm worried," Merritt said. "I have grandchildren who are African American and I'm afraid for them. I'm here to help ensure the world is safe for them – and for all children."

A 23-year-old protester said despite being "light-skinned", he and his sister have experienced racism at school. He added that having lost his cousin to police brutality, participation in the protest was even more necessary.

"I'm thankful to know that there's all types of color out here, supporting each other," the teen said.

Another Valley resident said his reason for participating in the protest was to stand for justice in the wake of Floyd's death, that he likens to the beating of Rodney King in 1991.

The protesters then congregated at Buellton City Hall, and one-by-one spoke out against history repeating itself.