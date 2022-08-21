Mauricio Paredes

Mauricio "Manny" Paredes

These past couple of months have been troubling for all of us. In one way or another, we have been impacted by inflation, gas prices, rent, getting our kids ready for school, navigating new careers, as well as local and global events. My wife and I have been in the extremely fortunate position to be able to assist a few of our friends and neighbors amid these events. Since nobody is immune to the items listed above, I believe it is crucial for believers to reach out to those around us, all while being available to be used by God.

To be honest with you, my wife and I were able to assist those in need because God has blessed us with resources and, for another simple yet overlooked reason, we knew people around us in need. These people are friends, family members, and neighbors. This got me thinking about how we tend to gravitate to help people who we know. Just as we see our friends standing in the lunch line, we immediately cut the line because we see people we know. If we are driving around town, and we see somebody familiar walking down the street, we are more inclined to give them a ride because we know them. This is nothing new, and I believe it is human nature to increase our chances of helping each other if we know the people who are in need.

Do you know that you are known by God? It is true. If you are a follower of Jesus Christ, you are known by God. I am reminded of Galatians 4:8-9: “But in the past, since you did not know God, you were enslaved to things that by nature are not gods. But now, since you know God, or rather have become known by God, how can you turn back again to the weak and worthless elements?”

 Mauricio Paredes is Junior High Pastor at Koinonia Church in Hanford, CA. He can be reached at manny@kchanford.com or at 559-582-1528.

 

0
0
0
0
0