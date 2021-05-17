051321 LFC gift boxes 01.JPG

A Lompoc Police officer looks at a thank-you note and gift box given to frontline pandemic responders by Lompoc Foursquare Church on Thursday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Lompoc frontline workers were honored Thursday by Lompoc Foursquare Church, whose members helped deliver more than 450 gift boxes to show their gratitude. 

Church members, led by Pastor Bernie Federmann, visited and delivered hundreds of packed gift boxes to Lompoc Valley Medical personnel and local police and fire departments "for all they do for our community," a church spokeswoman said. 

Gift boxes contained a South Side Coffee Co. gift certificate, a Yeti mug, packaged biscotti and chocolates, as well as handwritten notes penned by Foursquare's congregation.

051321 LFC gift boxes 02.JPG

Members of Lompoc Foursquare Church participate in the distribution of thank-you gift boxes to frontline pandemic responders at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Thursday.
051321 LFC gift boxes 03.JPG

A Lompoc firefighter receives a gift box from a young member of the Lompoc Foursquare Church on Thursday in a show of gratitude to frontline workers at the Lompoc Police and Fire departments and Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
051321 LFC gift boxes 04.JPG

Members of Lompoc Foursquare Church unload thank-you gift boxes Thursday for pandemic frontline workers at the Lompoc Police Department.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record. 

1
54
10
33
388